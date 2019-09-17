150 Wis. National Guard soldiers to deploy to the Middle East this fall

(WFRV) — Approximately 150 soldiers from the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 829th Engineer Company are deploying to the Middle East this fall.

The 829th, headquarter in Spooner with a detachment in Ashland, will mobilize to U.S. Central Command as a versatile construction element in support of an engineer battalion from Indiana.

Earlier this month, the Wisconsin National Guard announced that the 32nd “Red Arrow” Infantry Brigade Combat Team Headquarters was mobilizing this fall for a deployment to Ukraine in support of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, where it will serve as the headquarters element overseeing a group of multinational partner and advise training teams in western Ukraine.

READ: Wisconsin National Guard soldiers mobilizing for deployment to Ukraine

The 829th most recently deployed to Afghanistan in 2013-14, but it also deployed to Iraq in 2003-04 and again in 2009-10. The unit has also participated in a number of overseas training missions including missions in Trinidad in 2007 and El Salvador in 2013.

More than 1,000 other members of the Wisconsin National Guard are currently mobilized in support.

Approximately 400 Soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry are currently in Afghanistan, while another 400 from the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry mobilized this summer for deployment to Afghanistan as well. Meanwhile, 250 Airmen from the 115th Fighter Wing deployed to the same region in July.