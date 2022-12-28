NEOPIT, Wis. (WFRV) – Menominee Tribal Police Officers found $1,500 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Tuesday and arrested the driver for OWI.

According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, officers conducted the traffic stop around 2:10 p.m. on December 27 while working an impaired driving grant under the Tribal Highway Safety Program.

Authorities say that while talking to the two women in the car, the officer observed ‘several indicators’ that the driver was possibly under the influence of an illicit drug.

The Menominee Tribal Police K9 Unit responded to the traffic stop on WIS 47 near South First Avenue in Neopit and gave a positive alert on the vehicle, prompting a search.

According to officers, 7.27 grams of methamphetamine, with a street value of approximately $1500, and drug paraphernalia were reportedly found in the vehicle. A small metal container containing a powder-like residue, that later tested positive for methamphetamines and fentanyl, was also allegedly located on the driver.

Menominee Tribal Police Department

The release states that a Tribal Police Drug Recognition Expert conducted a drug classification evaluation of the driver at the Neopit Precinct, and determined the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of an illicit drug.

The driver was arrested and charged with Operating While Under the Influence (OWI).

Charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance will also be referred to the Menominee Tribal Prosecutors Office, officers say.

This incident is a great example of our department using specific resources to combat the ongoing drug epidemic that continues to plague our communities. Menominee Tribal Police Department

No additional information about the incident was provided.