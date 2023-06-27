WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Around $15,000 in damages were reported at different Waushara County parks in what appears to be a vandalism spree.

According to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received numerous reports of property damage on Sunday, June 25, in the Township of Mount Morris and the Township of Springwater.

Properties damaged include Mount Morris Hills County Park, Kusel Lake County Park, Big Hills County Park, and the Township of Mount Morris Park. Deputies say damages to the county parks alone are around $15,000. In addition, there were numerous mailboxes and street signs damaged within the two townships as well.

Authorities believe the vandalism happened between the evening of June 24 and the early morning hours of June 25.

Deputies are looking for anyone with information on these complaints. If you have any information, you are encouraged to contact the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office.

No further information was provided. Local 5 News will update this if any additional details are released.