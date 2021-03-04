16-hour standoff, career reflection discussed with GB Police Chief in Community Update

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Soon-to-be retired Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith joined Local 5 and talked about topics ranging from his retirement to a 16-hour standoff on Mar. 1.

A recent community awareness meeting held by the Green Bay Police Department on Feb. 24 and Smith said there were some tense moments.

According to Smith, an individual had some concerns about multiple police agencies, and Smith talked about the process when someone has concerns regarding law enforcement.

“We get the information, we document it and get to the bottom of what happened and if our officers did something wrong of course they will be held accountable. However we can’t do that unless we know what happened,” says Chief Smith.

On Monday, Mar. 1 the GBPD had an incident that led to a standoff with a man that lasted over 16 hours. According to Smith, the man was wanted for multiple felonies and was caught by a rec area. The man’s plan was to drive across the frozen pond, but soon drove back and got stuck in the bank.

Getting stuck led to the 16-hour standoff with the police. Smith said the GBPD used unique tools to gather information and keep an eye on the suspect. Drones and a robot that had a camera on it were used in the situation.

Chief Smith announced his retirement on Feb. 16 and went over the expected process to find a new police chief. Smith mentioned the expectation is to have an interim chief in place and then do a nationwide search for a new chief.

Four and five months is the timeframe Smith said it could take to find a new chief.