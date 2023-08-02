APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 16-year-old from Appleton has been charged with Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide following a ‘targeted’ shooting at Erb Park on Monday that left one hospitalized.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, Cashmere Devon Williams was seen on surveillance video from Erb Park around 4:37 p.m. on July 31 shortly before what authorities have described as a ‘targeted’ incident occurred.

The criminal complaint describes Williams approaching the victim from behind, taking out a semi-automatic pistol, and then allegedly began to shoot. Witnesses would later report hearing 6-8 shots. Officers say that eight casings were recovered from the scene.

Williams could then reportedly be seen running southeast, toward the playground. The victim was later transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Sometime later, officers arrived at Williams’ residence, where he would eventually exit the home and was taken into custody without incident.

On August 1, officers received information that discarded clothes were found in the 1700 block of North Meade Street in Appleton, which authorities say match the clothes that Williams was allegedly wearing during the video of the incident.

According to court records, Williams made his initial appearance in court at 3:30 p.m. on August 2.