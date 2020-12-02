SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 16-year-old is dead from an apparent gunshot wound in Sheboygan.
Police say they were called to a home in the 4500 block of S. 18th Street on Saturday at around 2:40 p.m. for a report of a gunshot with injuries.
Responding officers found a 16-year-old boy dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Through their investigation, a 15-year-old boy was referred to juvenile authorities for homicide by negligent use of a dangerous weapon.
The investigation remains on-going and no other details are available at this time.
Latest Stories
- November ended up a warm month, now we look ahead to December
- Oshkosh Fire Department partners with high school students for 22nd Annual Toy & Food Drive
- Watch Live: Officials update Americans on coronavirus vaccine distribution
- 16-year-old dead, 15-year-old referred to authorities after Sheboygan shooting
- Appleton kitchen fire adds second red bulb to Christmas wreath