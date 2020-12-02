LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

16-year-old dead, 15-year-old referred to authorities after Sheboygan shooting

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 16-year-old is dead from an apparent gunshot wound in Sheboygan.

Police say they were called to a home in the 4500 block of S. 18th Street on Saturday at around 2:40 p.m. for a report of a gunshot with injuries.

Responding officers found a 16-year-old boy dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Through their investigation, a 15-year-old boy was referred to juvenile authorities for homicide by negligent use of a dangerous weapon.

The investigation remains on-going and no other details are available at this time.

