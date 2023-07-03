FLORENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – A teenager in Florence County has reportedly died in what authorities say was an industrial accident.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, on June 29 around 6:50 a.m., a 911 call came in regarding an unresponsive 16-year-old boy. The boy was reportedly at Florence Hardwoods.

Both deputies and paramedics responded to the scene. The teenager was reportedly sent to a hospital and was later transferred to Milwaukee Children’s Hospital.

The boy’s name was not released, as the investigation is reportedly ongoing. Additionally, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified.

Authorities announced that the boy died from his injuries on July 1. The incident was described as an industrial accident.

Staff and other professionals will be available at Florence High School on July 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for anyone who needs support.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, students and co-workers. Florence County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook

No additional information was provided.