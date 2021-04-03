16-year-old in critical condition after accident between vehicle, horse in Calumet Co.

(WFRV) – A 16-year-old is in critical condition after an accident between a vehicle and horse Friday, April 2 around 1:28 p.m. in Calumet County.

Calumet County Sheriff’s responded to CTH HH near Meyer Road for a vehicle that had hit a horse and its rider. Deputies learned the horse and rider were traveling eastbound on CTH HH and suddenly went into the road.

They were hit by a vehicle in oncoming westbound traffic. The 16-year-old rider was flighted by ThedaStar to Theda Clark Medical Center in critical condition. The people inside the vehicle were not injured and the horse did not show any signs of injury.