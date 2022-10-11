CAMERON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 16-year-old driver in western Wisconsin was taken into custody after crashing his vehicle with three teenage girls inside, one of which ended up dying.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, on October 10 around 7 p.m., a report came in of a one-vehicle crash on 16 1/2 Avenue near 19 /34 Street. Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

The initial investigation showed that a 16-year-old boy was driving at a high rate of speed and lost control. The vehicle ended up rolling over several times after losing control.

Authorities say there were 3 teenage girls inside the vehicle. They were 15, 14 and 14 years old. Two of the girls were reportedly airlifted to a hospital.

The driver was treated at the scene with minor injuries. As a result of the initial investigation, the driver was taken into custody on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury.

The case is reportedly being sent to the Barron County District Attorney’s Office for review.

On October 11 around 7:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office was told by medical officials that one of the 14-year-olds involved in the crash died.

There was no information on if the charges would be modified. No additional details was provided.