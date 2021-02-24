16-year-old juvenile runaway found in Kaukauna, 20-year-old boyfriend arrested

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Crossing Police Department released a social media post one month ago informing of a 16-year-old juvenile that ran away from home, she was found in Kaukauna.

On Jan. 25 the Fox Crossing Police Department posted on Facebook informing the public of a 16-year-old who ran away from home and was believed to be with her 20-year-old boyfriend.

According to authorities, on Feb. 23 a development came in with a possible address of where both were staying in Kaukauna. Investigators were able to confirm the tip and were able to make contact with both of them.

Officials say, they fled from officers and were both taken into custody after a short foot chase.

Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department booked the male into the Outagamie County jail on charges including the following:

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Resisting arrest

An outstanding felony Department of Corrections warrant

The juvenile was taken into custody by the Fox Crossing Police Department and transported to a juvenile facility.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.