16-year-old Sheboygan teen stabbed twice in back, suspect in custody

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 16-year-old Sheboygan boy was stabbed twice in his back during what police say was a ‘planned fight’ with another local teen.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, on Sunday morning, officers responded to a north side home for a report of a person who was stabbed.

Upon arrival, authorities found a 16-year-old Sheboygan teen with two non-life-threatening knife wounds to his back.

Further investigation into the incident revealed that the 16-year-old had engaged in a ‘planned fight’ with another 15-year-old Sheboygan teen at a north side park.

Police confirm that the 15-year-old teen was arrested shortly after officers arrived and that both teens were acquaintances. The department explains that this was not a random incident and there is no threat to the public.

