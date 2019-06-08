16th Annual Cruise for Cancer motorcycle ride

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) -- Jerry Parins' 16th annual Cruise for Cancer motorcycle cruised through Green Bay today.

Parins, the former Green Bay Packers Director of Security was diagnosed with cancer 16 years ago.

16 months into his battle Jerry helped coordinate the first Jerry Parins Cruise for Cancer, with the help of Vandervest Harley-Davidson.

The money raised from the event goes to various non-profit organizations that fight cancer.

Parins says he appreciates all the support he has received:

"First of all the weather is awesome and my family is here. We have a great group, its alot of the same people that come back, and thats whats awesome. Cancer touches so many people and I think thats the support we have right here today."

Parins also says the foundation has raised nearly $2 Million Dollars for organizations over the past 15 years.