17-year-old dead, 50-year-old in hospital following fatal Outagamie Co. crash

TOWN OF GREENVILLE, Wis. – A 17-year-old male is dead and a 50-year-old is in the hospital following a three-vehicle accident Monday evening.

The incident happened at 5:37 PM on STH 15 at CTH JJ in the Town of Greenville.

A vehicle driven by a 50-year-old woman was stopped at a stop sign waiting to make a left turn.

The 17-year-old male from Greenville failed to slow or stop for the vehicle, causing him to swerve onto the shoulder of the road.

Although he avoided the vehicle, it caused him to cross over the lane of traffic, where he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 50-year-old male from New London.

The 17-year-old died on the scene while the 50-year-old was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.