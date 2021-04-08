17-year-old driver hit as pulling out of a driveway in Shawano County

ANIWA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 17-year-old Marathon County man was pulling out of a driveway when he was hit by another vehicle.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a two-car accident on April 7 around 7:20 a.m., near HWY 45 and Marsh Road in Aniwa.

When deputies arrived they determined that a 17-year-old Marathon County man pulled out of a driveway and was hit by a 56-year-old Shawano County woman.

There is no further information available at this time, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.