NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

17-year-old driver hit as pulling out of a driveway in Shawano County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANIWA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 17-year-old Marathon County man was pulling out of a driveway when he was hit by another vehicle.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a two-car accident on April 7 around 7:20 a.m., near HWY 45 and Marsh Road in Aniwa.

When deputies arrived they determined that a 17-year-old Marathon County man pulled out of a driveway and was hit by a 56-year-old Shawano County woman.

There is no further information available at this time, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kimberly's Lucky Wurtz retires as head boys basketball coach

Pulaski uses grateful attitude as abbreviated season moves ahead

Kimberly boys sweep rival Kaukauna, sweep FVA triangular

First half goals help Notre Dame knock off Appleton East, 5-3

UW-Oshkosh baseball looks to jumpstart momentum from a year ago

John Mittelstadt follows in brother’s footsteps as part of the Gamblers