MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 17-year-old boy was injured after being hit by a vehicle in Marinette on December 8, and authorities say the driver had a suspended license at the time of the incident.

According to the Marinette Police Department, the incident happened around 11:55 a.m. on Friday, December 8 in the 2000 block of Carney Avenue in Marinette.

When first responders and officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy who had reportedly been hit by a vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the incident.

Officers identified the driver as 36-year-old Amber Renner. The Marinette County District Attorney’s Office filed one count of Knowingly Operate Motor Vehicle while Suspended – Cause Great Bodily Harm against Renner.

Several agencies assisted the Marinette Police Department during the incident, including the Marinette Fire Department, Aurora Medical Center- Bay Area EMS personnel, Marinette Emergency Rescue Squad, and the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.

No additional information was provided.