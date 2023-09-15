BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with Wello have provided some statistics relating to its first two ‘Frogger’ events held throughout Brown County that aim to further crosswalk awareness.

A release from Wello, which partnered with local law enforcement agencies in Brown County, says that over 170 warnings were issued throughout the numerous locations of its Yield to Your Neighbor events.

Authorities with Ashwaubenon Public Safety, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the De Pere Police Department, the Green Bay Police Department, the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, and the Pulaski Police Department were stationed at locations in Ashwaubenon, Allouez, Bellevue, Denmark, De Pere, Hobart, Howard, Green Bay, Pulaski, and Suamico on June 22 and August 31.

The release notes that vehicles were stopped for failing to follow the law of yielding to pedestrians, which resulted in warnings or tickets at the officer’s discretion.

Below are the results of the first two Frogger events:

Frogger Event 1 – June 22, 2023 Number of Departments – 6 Number of Municipalities Covered – 10 Number of Frogger Locations – 12 Warnings Issued – 70 Vehicles Yielding Correctly – 712 Compliance Rate – 91%

Frogger Event 2 – August 31, 2023 Number of Departments – 5 Number of Municipalities Covered – 9 Number of Frogger Locations – 10 Warnings Issued- 104 Vehicles Yielding Correctly – 620 Compliance Rate – 86%



The third and final Frogger event for this year is scheduled for October 4, which coincides with National Walk and Roll to School Day.