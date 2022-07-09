GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-It’s the 17th installment of Pearly Gates Bar and Grill’s Veterans Benefit event.

Every year, they raise large amounts of money to a variety of local organizations that benefit veterans. This year they raised about $200,000.

One of the most powerful moments of the day was when event organizers handed out ‘Patriot Awards’ which are large bronze eagle trophies that go to organizations that help support veterans as well as the event at Pearly Gates.

One of the winners was Woodside Senior Community and one of their residents Arnold Vanden Langenberg accepted the award on their behalf. He’s a U.S. marine veteran who served our country in three separate wars, the Korean War, Vietnam War, and World War II.

In total Woodside Senior Community brought about a dozen veterans to the event. Another one of the veterans was Bob Metzler who is 95 years old and served in the U.S. Army.



He had front row seats to the military ceremony at the event which included a color guard, a rifle salute, and the playing of Taps. Event organizers presented every veteran in attendance with a challenge coin to thank them for their service.

Local girl scout troops also led the crowd in the pledge of allegiance.

“I hope all the veterans enjoyed the day the way that I did,” said Metzler.

Local Five News anchor Tom Zalaski emceed the event. The organizers weren’t able to have a motorcycle ride this year because the number of people who would have wanted to participate could have presented a safety hazard out on the roads.

Even without the popular motorcycle ride, lots of people still came out to the event.

“It keeps on growing every year because the people believe in supporting our vets and that is a great thing,” said Jeff Fonferek who is the owner of Pearly Gates Bar and Grill.

Silent auctions and t-shirt, food, and drink sales at the event raises money for the veteran organizations.



“Veterans need a lot of thank you’s,” said Metzler.



