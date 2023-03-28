MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were arrested Monday night in Manitowoc for armed robbery of a convenience store.

In a release, the Manitowoc Police Department say they respond to a call around 9:30 p.m. to a report of an armed robbery in progress at the Kwik Trip on 1137 South 10th Street in Manitowoc.

The two suspects allegedly demanded cash from the register and one of the suspects had a knife. The suspects reportedly left the store with an undisclosed amount of money before the police could get to the scene.

Officers say they searched the surrounding areas for the two suspects but it wasn’t until a witness reported seeing two people hiding behind a nearby business that they were able to find the two.

Police say they called in the K9 team to help locate the two suspects behind the local business. The two people they found matched the description of the armed robbery suspects and they were both arrested and taken to the Manitowoc Police Department for questioning.

Both suspects were charged with armed robbery. The 18-year-old man is being held at the Manitowoc County Jail. The 16-year-old girl, because of her age, is being held at the Sheboygan County Juvenile Detention Center.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Manitowoc Police department at (920) 686-6551.

No other details were provided. Local Five will update this story if more information is released.