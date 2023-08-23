REEDSBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old Wisconsin man has been charged with homicide after allegedly hitting and killing a 13-year-old child as she boarded a school bus back in May.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice filed charges on Wednesday against Reedsburg native Kevin Green for homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, Green was driving a Ford F-150 truck behind a school bus just before 7:30 a.m. on May 12, 2023, when he failed to notice it had stopped in front of him to pick up children.

The complaint states Green was traveling around 63 miles per hour when he swerved toward the ditch, hitting the rear right side of the school bus before hitting the child, who was standing in her driveway.

The child died as a result of her injuries.

Green was allegedly texting while driving at and before the time of the crash. Phone records show that Green had sent an outgoing text message at 7:20 a.m. and received a message at 7:20 a.m. The crash reportedly happened at 7:20 a.m.

The 18-year-old made his initial appearance in Sauk County court on Wednesday, where he was given a $25,000 signature bond.

Green is due back in court on November 9 for another court appearance.

Local 5 News will update this as more information is released.