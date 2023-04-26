GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 18-year-old Green Bay man suspected of allegedly being under the influence of THC and driving at an excessive speed at the time of a two-vehicle crash has been charged by the Brown County District Attorney’s Office.

According to a release, Jackson Engels, 18, was charged on April 26, 2023, on three separate charges, including:

Injury by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle

Second-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Operating While Intoxicated Causing Injury – 1st Offense

On Monday at around 8:30 p.m., officers were sent to the intersection of Main Street and Abrams Street/Newberry Avenue for a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

In the crash, Engles and a 17-year-old De Pere teenager suffered non-life-threatening injuries while the other vehicle involved, driven by a 63-year-old Green Bay man, suffered life-threatening injuries. The 63-year-old continues to be treated at a local hospital.

Officers are still investigating this incident and are asking anywho who witnessed the crash to contact the Green Bay Police Department at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-221528.

No further information was provided.