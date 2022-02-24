CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old Menasha man is dead after a car hit him while he was walking along State Highway 441 on Thursday morning.

According to the Wisconsin State patrol Northeast Region Fond du Lac Post, at around 2:56 a.m., multiple local law enforcement agencies responded to an incident involving a car hitting a pedestrian on WIS 441 near Oneida Street in Appleton.



Officials said a preliminary investigation indicated that a 2012 Chevrolet Impala driven by a 22-year-old man

from Little Chute was heading southbound on State Highway 441 when it hit the 18-year-old Menasha man, who was walking northbound on State Highway 441.

The 18-year-old man was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries, where he later died due to those injuries. The 22-year-old man was reportedly uninjured during the incident.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.