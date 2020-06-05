18-year-old Manitowoc man dead after being hit by train

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) An 18-year-old Manitowoc man is dead after being hit by a train June 4th.

The incident happened Thursday at approximately 4:37 in the morning.

Police received a call from the Canadian National Railroad that a person had been hit by a train in the 3900 block of Woodlawn Court.

Upon arrival, they found the 18-year-old had been hit and he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was scheduled as part of the investigtion.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the Manitowoc Police Department at (920)686-6551