18-year-old Marinette driver dies in crash near Frog Pond Road in Oconto

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Highway 41 south of Frog Pond Road in Oconto Friday.

Around 2 p.m., deputies determine a passenger car driven by an 18-year-old female from Marinette was traveling south on US 41, south of Frog Pond Road, when she struck the rear bumper of a straight tanker truck operated by a 55-year-old Oconto Falls male.

Unfortunately, deputies say the collision with the tanker truck resulted in the death of the 18-year-old driver of the passenger car. The operator of the tanker truck was not injured.

This traffic accident remains under investigation by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

