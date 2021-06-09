18-year-old Plymouth motorcyclist dead, Sheboygan Co. Sheriff’s respond

PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old is dead after what deputies believe was a motorcycle accident, according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office.

In a release, the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call regarding the incident around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies arrived at Blueberry Lane North of Sumac Road in the Town of Plymouth to find the damaged motorcycle and the dead 18-year-old Plymouth man.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and there does not appear to be other vehicles involved.

The name of the victim will be released after the family is notified.