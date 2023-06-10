NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at a home in Neenah caused $180,000 in damages and sent one dog to an emergency veterinarian before fire crews contained the fire to just the kitchen.

According to the Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue, crews were sent to the 2400 block of Maple Grove Drive around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a structure fire with smoke and flames showing.

Crews arrived within six minutes and found smoke coming from the garage of the home and a working fire in the kitchen which was quickly put out.

When authorities searched the home for any people, they were faced with high heat conditions and dark smoke throughout the home. No occupants were found in the residence.

The fire was contained to the kitchen area of the home, however, officials say there is significant smoke damage throughout the residence, which was not equipped with a home fire sprinkler.

The release notes that there was one dog in the residence at the time of the fire, which was rescued from the home by neighbors, prior to the arrival of fire crews. The dog was transported to a local emergency veterinarian for treatment.

The Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue estimates the dollar loss to the building and contents to be roughly $180,000.

Officials say the fire appears to be accidental in nature. However, the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

No additional details were provided.