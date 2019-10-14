18th annual Walk to Remember held in support of families who lost an infant

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — ThedaCare sponsored an annual walk to remember infants who were lost prematurely Sunday afternoon.

The 18th annual Walk to Remember was held at the Gordon Bubolz Nature Center located on 4815 N. Lynndale Dr. in Appleton at 12:30 p.m. with activities wrapping up at 3:00 p.m.

The walk is held in support of families who have suffered from the loss of an infant through miscarriage, stillbirth or neonatal death.

Families who participated in the walk could plant a tree to memorialize their infant.

Ashley Ebert, a registered nurse, for the Family Birth Center at ThedaCare said the walk is meant to help families heal, with the support of others who have gone through a similar experience.

“We don’t have birthdays necessarily for these infants that are lost, so it’s a way to gather family,” Ebert said. “It’s also a great resource, like I said, networking with other families that have experienced similar things.”

On Dec. 11, ThedaCare will have their annual candlelight memorial service vigil.

The vigil will take place at the Best Western Premier Bridgewood’s Conference Center located at 1000 Cameron Way in Neenah for those who lost an infant.