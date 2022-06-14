GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has arrested a 19-year-old who was wanted for questioning after a shooting that happened on June 8.

According to a release, officers started looking for Robert Robertson after two reports of gunshot victims in Green Bay.

One incident was reported near the 600 block of Lime Kiln Rd. and another near the 1900 block of East Mason St.

Police say both men were taken to the hospital. One was released and the other was admitted for serious injuries that were reported to be non-life-threatening.

The release stated officers believed there were four people involved in the incident and they all knew each other.

Police asked the public for help in finding Robertson on June 9 and report he was in custody on June 14.

The department explained the investigation is still active and ongoing. Officers are looking for more information on the case so if you or someone you know has additional details, you are asked to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3208 and reference report 22-229674.

To remain anonymous, call Crime stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867).