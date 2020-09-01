LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

19-year-old arrested for vandalizing Door County Republican office, political signs

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 19-year-old Sturgeon Bay man has been arrested after the Republican Party of Door County Office was vandalized last week.

Sturgeon Bay Police say the arrest comes after “good old-fashioned boots on the ground police work.”

Authorities found the office vandalized Sunday morning. Phrases like BLM, Say Their Names, and Trump Sucks were painted on the building.

Sturgeon Bay Police followed up with a witness who reported seeing a tan-colored or lighter colored SUV near the headquarters building.

The man also admitted to spray painting several Republican political signs on Egg Harbor Road. He was issued a misdemeanor citation for Criminal Damage to Property and will appear in court in October.

No other details are available.

