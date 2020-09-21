19-year-old dead after being ejected from SUV during rollover in Newton

NEWTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 19-year-old Newton man is dead after his vehicle rolled several times and he was ejected early Saturday morning.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says they were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover crash on CTH CR near Silver Creek Road in the Township of Newton shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

A preliminary investigation shows 19-year-old Edward Gomoll of Newton was operating a 1996 Chevrolet Blazer southbound on CTH CR when the SUV crossed the centerline. The SUV traveled onto the east shoulder of the road before traveling back through both lanes of the roadway and onto the west shoulder.

The SUV then returned to the roadway and rolled over several times.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says Gomoll, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was then ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Manitowoc County Coroner Curt Green says the preliminary cause of death is from head injuries and other blunt force trauma.

The crash remains under investigation, according to authorities.

