19-year-old Fond du Lac man seriously injured after shooting incident

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 19-year-old Fond du Lac man faces serious injuries after a shooting occurred in the City of Fond du Lac on Friday night.

According to Fond du Lac Police Department, around 9 p.m., on September 25, police were dispatched to the area of South Seymour Street and West Division Street near Playmore Park for a report of possible gunshots being heard and two vehicles seen fleeing the area.

Upon arrival, officers say they found several pieces of evidence indicating a possible shooting had occurred.

Officials note that shortly after the initial call, officers were dispatched to the city’s local hospital for a report of a 19-year-old Fond du Lac man who had shown up with gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim was then taken to another hospital in serious but stable condition.

Investigators report they recovered two vehicles believed to be involved in this incident and are working to identify any other victims or possible suspects.

The investigation into the shooting incident remains active and anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Detective Cammie Vandermolen at (920)322-3728.

