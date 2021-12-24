19-year-old from Green Bay dies after crashing into utility pole in Luxemburg

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – A 19-year-old from Green Bay is dead after crashing into a utility pole Friday night.

According to a release, the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department was contacted multiple times about a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of CTH V and CTH N in Luxemburg around 7:20 p.m.

The crash had impacted a utility pole and high power lines were on the ground, explains deputies, so Wisconsin Public Service responded with the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, Luxemburg Rescue, and Luxemburg Fire Department.

Deputies say the initial investigation shows the 19-year-old was driving on CTH V and could not stop at the intersection, where he hit the utility pole near the road.

Law enforcement says the driver was ejected and died at the scene due to the injuries he got from the accident.

The 19-year-old’s identity is being withheld until his family is notified.

Local 5 will update this article when more information is released.