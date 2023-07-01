LITTLE RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are conducting an ongoing investigation following a motorcycle and SUV crash on US 41 that left a 19-year-old woman dead on Friday night.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch was notified of the incident, which happened on US 41 south of CTH W in the Town of Little River, around 7:10 p.m. on June 30.

A preliminary investigation indicated that an SUV being driven by a 23-year-old man from Volo, Illinois, was heading north on US 41. A motorcycle, driven by a 21-year-old man with a 19-year-old woman, both from Oconto, was also heading north on US 41.

Deputies say the vehicles made contact while the motorcycle was changing lanes, leading to the passenger of the motorcycle being thrown from the vehicle.

Life-saving measures were performed on the scene, however, the 19-year-old later died at the hospital as a result of her injuries.

An ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Little River Fire Department, Oconto Fire and Rescue Service, Peshtigo Police Department, Oconto Police Department, Oconto Falls Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No other information was provided, Local 5 will update this story when new details are released.