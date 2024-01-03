MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the 19-year-old man from Sheboygan who was killed after a crash on Interstate 43 on December 26, 2023.

According to Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig, the 19-year-old man from Sheboygan was identified as Michael Murphy.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Murphy was traveling south on I-43 in the passing lane when he hit a guardrail. After hitting the guardrail, Murphy entered a ditch and collided with a tree.

Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.