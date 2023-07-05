LITTLE RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say they have identified the 19-year-old woman who died following a crash in Oconto County.

In a release from the Oconto County Sheriff’s Department, Officials responded to a crash on Friday, June 30, at 7:10 p.m., on I-41, just south of County Highway W, in Little River.

Deputies report that an SUV being driven by a 23-year-old man from Volo, Illinois was headed north on I-41 when a motorcycle, driven by a 21-year-old man with a 19-year-old passenger, made contact with the SUV while changing lanes.

The 19-year-old passenger, identified as Aubrey Williams from Oconto, was ejected from the motorcycle following the crash.

Life-saving measures were performed on the scene before Williams was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation into the incident is still under investigation.

No other details have been made available. Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.