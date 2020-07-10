1919 Kitchen and Tap, The Turn, 46 Below reopening in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – More businesses at Lambeau Field are reopening – 1919 Kitchen and Tap, The Turn, and 46 Below are back open as of Friday.

1919 Kitchen and Tap, located in the Atrium, has been closed since March 13. Now they’re ready to invite guests in with new safety procedures in place.

“Feels great man, it’s nice to see people back in the Atrium and over at Titletown,” Charlie Millerwise, Director of Development and Hospitality, tells WFRV Local 5. “You know there’s a lot of people who have been sitting on the bench for a long time and it’s nice to be able to bring the general public back into Lambeau and Titletown.”

Millerwise says 1919 Kitchen and Tap is open daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with full service on the patio and inside. Masks are required, but guests may remove them once seated.

Titletown is slowly bringing people back with in-person programming. The Turn and 46 Below also opened on Friday. In-person events will be continuations of those held virtually in June.

The idea behind reopening is giving people a way to get outside and stay active again.

“We’ve had the summer program written for probably four months, actually before we went into quarantine we had the program written. We’re doing a lot of it virtually,” Millerwise says. “The idea was always that once we got the green light to just flip from virtual to in-person.”

Titletown is letting fewer people into their programs and trying to keep people as spaced out as possible. The football field, playground, and game courts are also open but people will need to bring their own equipment.

Latest Stories