GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

1919 Kitchen and Tap, The Turn, 46 Below reopening in Green Bay

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – More businesses at Lambeau Field are reopening – 1919 Kitchen and Tap, The Turn, and 46 Below are back open as of Friday.

1919 Kitchen and Tap, located in the Atrium, has been closed since March 13. Now they’re ready to invite guests in with new safety procedures in place.

“Feels great man, it’s nice to see people back in the Atrium and over at Titletown,” Charlie Millerwise, Director of Development and Hospitality, tells WFRV Local 5. “You know there’s a lot of people who have been sitting on the bench for a long time and it’s nice to be able to bring the general public back into Lambeau and Titletown.”

Millerwise says 1919 Kitchen and Tap is open daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with full service on the patio and inside. Masks are required, but guests may remove them once seated.

Titletown is slowly bringing people back with in-person programming. The Turn and 46 Below also opened on Friday. In-person events will be continuations of those held virtually in June.

The idea behind reopening is giving people a way to get outside and stay active again.

“We’ve had the summer program written for probably four months, actually before we went into quarantine we had the program written. We’re doing a lot of it virtually,” Millerwise says. “The idea was always that once we got the green light to just flip from virtual to in-person.”

Titletown is letting fewer people into their programs and trying to keep people as spaced out as possible. The football field, playground, and game courts are also open but people will need to bring their own equipment.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt"

Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals"

Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac"

Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action"

Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus"

Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start"