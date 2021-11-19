1977 Wisconsin cold case solved, ‘John Doe’ identified as man from Tennessee

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Thanks to DNA testing, a nearly 50-year-old cold case in Wisconsin involving a stolen car from Illinois, a police chase, and an unidentified man has finally been solved.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office says they have been working on a cold case from 1977 in conjunction with the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Officer.

Now, what happened from the case 44 years ago?

Back in Sept. 1977, an unidentified man was involved in a police chase when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The unidentified man died from the crash, and the vehicle that he was driving was reported stolen from Gurnee, Illinois.

When authorities tried to identify the man they were unsuccessful. Throughout the years, multiple detectives from the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office along with staff with the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office tried to identify ‘John Doe’.

In 2015 John Doe’s body was exhumed in an attempt to get DNA samples. The DNA samples were then run through national databases but did not provide a positive match.

Then in 2019, the Medical Examiner’s Office presented the case to the DNA Doe Project. A DNA profile was then uploaded to GEDmatch and Family Tree DNA where genealogists started working on the case. Information on possible leads of John Doe’s family members was passed on to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Two years after the case was presented to the DNA Doe Project, a family member was identified in 2021 and officials were able to use her DNA profile to compare with John Doe.

John Doe was positively identified as John Lindberg Scott from Bristol, Tennessee. He was identified with a 99.998% match with his sister.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office says it is a blessing to be able to finally offer his family some answers to where Scott has been all these years. They also asked to respect the family’s privacy.

