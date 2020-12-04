GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

19th Annual Girls Night Out showcasing vendors and local talent

Local News

Taking place Saturday at the Rock Garden Grand Ballroom from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local event is uniting shoppers and vendors alike for a common cause.

‘Girls Day Out’ will be taking place at the Rock Garden Grand Ballroom this weekend, showcasing local vendors and what they have to offer. This weekend isn’t just all about having some great vendors, but also being entertained. Frank Hermans with ‘Let Me Be Frank Productions’ will be entertaining guests with some music!

The event will be taking place at the Rock Garden Grand Ballroom on Saturday, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

