$1M winning Powerball ticket sold at Fond du Lac’s Hansen’s BP

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A $1 million winning Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing was sold at Hansen’s BP in Fond du Lac, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.

The ticket matched all five numbers – 25-37-39-61-62 – but not the Powerball number.

Hansen’s BP has proven to be a winning location, says the Wisconsin Lottery, selling 19 Badger 5 jackpot-winning tickets, one SuperCash! top prize winning ticket, and now the $1 million Powerball ticket, including many winning scratch-offs.

“Maybe we’re the new Miracle Mile,” storeowner Julie Hansen told Wisconsin Lottery, referring to the nearby strip of businesses between 7th and 21st Street in Fond du Lac with the title Miracle Mile. “This may be our first Powerball winner but we’re definitely not strangers to selling winning tickets.”

Hansen’s BP will receive $20,000 for selling the ticket.

The Powerball jackpot continues to roll and the estimated jackpot for the Wednesday, February 26 drawing is $70 million annuity ($50.7 Million cash).

The odds of winning Powerball’s $1 Million-dollar prize are 1 in 11,688,054, says Wisconsin Lottery.

Powerball drawings are Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday to be included in that day’s drawing.

