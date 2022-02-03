2 accused of stealing checks from mailboxes, cashing them at local banks & credit unions

(WFRV) – In what sounds like a scene out of the movie “Catch Me If You Can”, two people allegedly stole checks from Wisconsin businesses’ mailboxes, altered them, and then asked people to cash them at banks and credit unions in exchange for money.

According to officials, 40-year-old Michael Harvey Jr. and 31-year-old Shanika Harvey were both charged with three counts of financial institution fraud. Each count reportedly has a maximum of 30 years in prison and a fine up to $1,000,000. The two are from Atlanta, Georgia.

It is alleged that both Michael and Shanika schemed to defraud financial institutions across the country. This included multiple banks and credit unions in northeast Wisconsin.

The two allegedly stole checks from multiple Wisconsin businesses’ mailboxes, altered them and then asked people to cash the counterfeit checks in exchange for money. Authorities believe that Michael and Shanika received to tried to receive over $160,000 from banks and credit unions in northeast Wisconsin.

The case was investigated by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. There were no details on what specific banks and credit unions were targeted.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.