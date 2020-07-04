2 adults, 4 children displaced after residential fire in Green Bay

Photos and videos are courtesy of Ronald Roznowski.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Six total occupants are displaced, including two adults and four children after a residential fire on Friday night.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, at around 11 p.m., crews responded to the 400 blocks of Simonet Street for a report of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, officials reported finding fire on the exterior wall of a home where it was extending to the first and second floors as well as to a residence next door.

Firefighters said they were able to extinguish the main exterior body of fire within ten minutes and began extensive ventilation and overhaul procedures to contain and extinguish the rest of the fire.

Fire crews report the fire was deemed under control within an hour.

All occupants are said to have self-evacuated and no civilians or firefighters were reported injured during the incident.

Officials estimate the fire caused $175,000 in damages and repairs.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office, Local 5 will update this story as it develops.

