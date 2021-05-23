2 adults, 4 minors injured during crash, area of CTH K in Brown Co. temporarily closed

SUNDAY 5/23/2021 4:00 p.m.

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The area of CTH K just east of STH 57 in Brown County is temporarily closed after two adults and four minors were injured during a two-vehicle crash on Sunday morning.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, at around 10:35 a.m., deputies responded to CTH K just east of STH 57 for a report of a two-vehicle car crash. Deputies say before arriving at the scene of the crash, they were alerted that the incident had resulted in multiple injuries and that one person was trapped inside of their vehicle.

After further investigation into the incident, officials say that the crash occurred when a pick-up towing a camper was traveling eastbound on CTH K when a vehicle pulled out of a driveway in front of the truck causing the truck to strike the car in the driver’s side door.

The driver of the truck, identified as a 40-year-old man from New Franken, received minor injuries. The driver of the truck is reported to have had three passengers in the rear seat of the pick-up truck, a 16-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl, and a 10-year-old girl.

All three girls were reportedly taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor/moderate injuries. Police confirm that all parties were wearing their seat belts.

Law enforcement says the vehicle that pulled out of the driveway was occupied by two individuals. The passenger of the vehicle was reported as an 18-year-old man who was able to walk from the crash but was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old girl who had to be extricated from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital to be treated for critical injuries.

Deputies report the roadway has been shut down while the Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Unit documents the scene. It is anticipated the road will be back open in the next 2 hours. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it develops.