GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

2 arrested, 6 ejected, 1 hospitalized during Saturday’s Green Bay Packers game

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers weren’t the only ones making headlines at last nights Packers vs Rams game. Police say eight people were removed from the game that sent the Packers to the NFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year.

The Green Bay Police Department reports that there were two arrests made and six people were ejected for various fan conduct violations during last nights game.

Officials say the Green Bay Metro Fire Department not only responded to two requests for paramedics but also took one person to a local hospital.

Authorities have not released further information on these incidents, Local 5 will update this story as it progresses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Hoops: Ashwaubenon upsets De Pere, favorites hold court in NEC

Dorn becomes Seymour boy's all-time leading scorer, St. Mary Catholic & Lourdes Academy cruise

GREEN BAY NATION 1/13/21: HERE COME THE RAMS

GREEN BAY NATION 1/13/21: VERSUS

GREEN BAY NATION 1/13/21: PICK EM

GREEN BAY NATIN 1/13/21: CHALLENGE OR NO CHALLENGE