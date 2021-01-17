2 arrested, 6 ejected, 1 hospitalized during Saturday’s Green Bay Packers game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers weren’t the only ones making headlines at last nights Packers vs Rams game. Police say eight people were removed from the game that sent the Packers to the NFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year.

The Green Bay Police Department reports that there were two arrests made and six people were ejected for various fan conduct violations during last nights game.

Officials say the Green Bay Metro Fire Department not only responded to two requests for paramedics but also took one person to a local hospital.

Authorities have not released further information on these incidents, Local 5 will update this story as it progresses.