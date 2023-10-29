GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department responded to 25 calls for service during the Sunday afternoon game between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings.

A release from the GBPD states that the 25 calls included, but were not limited to, fan code of conduct violations, intoxication, and disturbances during the Packers 24-10 loss to the Vikings.

As a result of the 25 calls for service, there were two arrests and three ejections for ‘various misconduct violations.’

No additional information was provided.