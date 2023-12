GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department (GBPD) responded to 20 calls for service on Sunday afternoon during the Packers game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A release from the GBPD states that officers worked to ensure all fans experienced the family-orientated, safe, and enjoyable atmosphere of Lambeau Field.

During the 20 calls of service, there were two arrests and three ejections for fan code of conduct violations.

No additional information was provided.