2 deadly crimes in 24 hours keep Ashwaubenon, Green Bay police busy

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local police are investigating two deadly crimes fewer than 12 hours apart.

Late Thursday, Green Bay police were called to the city’s east side for what is now being called an attempted murder-suicide.

“One individual, a female individual with a gunshot wound, but appeared to be somewhat conscious and another individual that appeared to be deceased,” said Capt. Brian Allen, with Green Bay police.

Allen said the woman is expected to survive.

It was only a few hours earlier on Thursday after an incident in Ashwaubenon left two people dead.

“The incident yesterday (Thursday) on Cedar Ridge is still under investigation by our department,” said Commander Brian Murphy of Ashwaubenon Public Safety.

Investigators there are still trying to piece it all together.

“What might appear as relatively straightforward on the surface of it, our investigators are working to uncover more of the backstory as to what happened and what led up to this,” added Murphy.

New data from the FBI shows that in 2020, homicides across the country jumped more than 30%. That is the largest year-over-year increase — ever.

While that number might be troubling, violent crimes in Wisconsin have actually gone down since 2019. The most recent state data shows homicides make up just 1% of all violent crimes statewide.

“We try to see why there is an increase in violent crimes happening, especially our shootings throughout the city. Certainly, that’s a talking point that we push through,” Allen told Local 5’s Barrett Tryon.

Police remind people if you know something, to say something. Meanwhile, officers in Ashwaubenon continue to follow up.

“If there’s people that knew these people that were involved personally, they may have something that may be enlightening as to what transpired, we would certainly be welcoming of that information, especially if it provides a clearer picture of what led up to this and what their relationship was,” Murphy said.

De Pere police are also in the midst of building their case against a suspect in the attack on a woman along the East River trail. They hope to have more details the week of Oct. 25.