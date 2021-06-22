2 injured after Monday night crash in Outagamie Co., alcohol possible factor

LIBERTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were injured following a Monday night crash in Outagamie County that closed the area near Boelter Road for two hours.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, on June 21 around 9:51 p.m. authorities responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Beolter Road at Lower Road in the Town of Liberty. The vehicle reportedly entered the ditch, hit a power pole and then rolled into adjacent yards.

The driver was a 21-year-old and was airlifted to a local hospital due to severe injuries. Another 21-year-old was a passenger in the vehicle and left the crash scene. Authorities were able to locate the passenger and was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, and authorities say that alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash.

The area near Boelter Road at Lower Road was closed for around two hours.

The crash is still under investigation.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.