FITCHBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – Two 15-year-old Wisconsin boys were taken to a Juvenile Reception Center after a drone caught them allegedly throwing rocks onto WIS 14, causing thousands of dollars in property damage and injuring two people.

According to the Fitchburg Police Department, three separate incidents were reported between the hours of 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on August 15, 16, and 19 of rocks being thrown and dropped from a railroad bridge down onto WIS 14, just south of Ski Lane.

Officers report that at least 18 vehicles were damaged during the length of the three incidents, and two people also reported minor injuries as a result.

With additional resources and officers utilized to put an end to the ‘extremely dangerous’ incidents, a Fitchburg sergeant, who is also a pilot for the City’s drone team, was flying a drone above the bridge when he noticed two individuals around 10 p.m. on August 21.

A short time after spotting the two teens, one allegedly was seen throwing rocks onto WIS 14. One teen, later identified as a 15-year-old boy, was arrested after additional officers were called to the bridge.

The other teen, also a 15-year-old boy, reportedly ran from officers but was found hiding a short distance away. Both teenagers were taken to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center.

Multiple charges of First and Second-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Criminal Damage to Property will be referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office, authorities say.

Anyone who may have been a victim of these incidents is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608) 270-4300. No other information was provided.