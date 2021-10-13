2 men pulled over for defective muffler in Shawano Co., later arrested & facing drug charges

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – After initially getting pulled over for a defective muffler, two men were arrested and are facing multiple charges.
According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, Oct. 10, a deputy stopped a vehicle that had a defective muffler. That traffic stop resulted in two men getting arrested and facing multiple charges.
The two men were charged with:
- Resisting/obstructing
- Possession with intent to deliver meht
- Possession of heroin
- Bail jumping-misdemeanor
- Bail jumping-felony
- Misappropriate ID to avoid penalty
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of meth-paraphernalia
- Several warrants with Brown and Outagamie County
The identities of the two men were not released.
Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is provided.