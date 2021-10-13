GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

2 men pulled over for defective muffler in Shawano Co., later arrested & facing drug charges

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – After initially getting pulled over for a defective muffler, two men were arrested and are facing multiple charges.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, Oct. 10, a deputy stopped a vehicle that had a defective muffler. That traffic stop resulted in two men getting arrested and facing multiple charges.

The two men were charged with:

  • Resisting/obstructing
  • Possession with intent to deliver meht
  • Possession of heroin
  • Bail jumping-misdemeanor
  • Bail jumping-felony
  • Misappropriate ID to avoid penalty
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of meth-paraphernalia
  • Several warrants with Brown and Outagamie County

The identities of the two men were not released.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is provided.

