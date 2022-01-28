2 Menominee K9s take over 200 grams of drugs off streets

MENOMINEE, Wis. (WFRV) – With the help of two local K9s, over 200 grams of drugs were successfully taken off the streets.

According to the Menominee Canine Association, in 2021 Menominee County K9 Ruger and Menominee Tribal K9 Rosco helped confiscate around 200 grams of Methamphetamine and 12 grams of Fentanyl.

Officials estimate the value of these drugs to be about $65,000.

Photo Courtesy: Menominee Canine Association

Photo Courtesy: Menominee Canine Association

“The K9 units are an invaluable tool and we look forward to keeping Menominee County & Reservation safe in 2022,” wrote the Menominee Canine Association.

The Menominee Canine Association is a non-profit organization that fundraises and provides police with K9s, training, and equipment.