2 Missing Vulnerable Women

BLACK CREEK, Wis, (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office issued a silver alert on Sunday for two missing women.

Jean Allen, an 85-year-old woman from Howard was reported missing with her sister Elaine Roskom, 86-year-old from Black Creek.

According to authorities, Jean drove to Elaine’s house in Black Creek to pick her up so they could go for a drive, which was not uncommon for the pair.

Jean picked up Elaine around 11:00 Sunday morning and have not been seen since. However, authorities say that Jean’s bank card shows a purchase from a BP Gas Station in Black Creek.

They were last seen in a white, 2009 Hyundai Sonata, driving away from Elaine’s home.

Jean is described as a white female standing at 5’01”, with blue eyes and brown, shoulder length hair. Elaine is a white female standing around 5’02”, with ear lobe length gray curly hair.

If you have any information on the missing women, you are encouraged to call the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at (920) – 391-7450.

